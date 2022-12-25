Maybe you are like me; you have lost dear friends and family this year, and their absence is always difficult to process and accept.
My grandmother has been gone for over ten years, yet, there are still days I go to the phone thinking I can call her. There is always an absence. Still, part of her lives on in me.
Several years back, I learned that my dear friend, Jim, had passed. I sang with Jim for many years when I traveled with a quartet. It is hard not to get to know someone well when you spend much time roaming the highways on a forty-foot bus. Jim’s Christianity was authentic and vibrant.
In addition to being a phenomenal tenor, Jim enjoyed an early career in the minor leagues. He experienced a tour of duty in the Korean War (I loved to hear his stories as a pilot), and he and his wife, Bobbi, were on the Newlywed Game in 1955. Jim had a tremendous love for Christ and people. His light shone brightly everywhere he went. I miss Jim. Yet, I carry a part of his legacy — a passion for music, Christ and people.
My mom has been gone for over a year now, and a few weeks ago, I lost my cousin Chris. Growing up, Chris and I were like brothers; it is hard to believe he is gone.
Yet, I carry a part of my mom’s and Chris’ legacy. While there are parts of a legacy that will remain for years to come, what about the people who have left us? What becomes of them?
Scripture tells us that here on earth, we have no lasting city but seek the city to come. Through Christ, then let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God. Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have with others, for such sacrifices please God (Hebrews 13:14-16).
Jesus said, let not your hearts be troubled. My Father’s house has more than enough room for every believer. I go to prepare a place for you; if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you safely home, so that you may be where I am (John 14:1-3).
We are merely passing through this life, this earthly existence. We enter this world with no material goods and exit the same way. Good or bad, positive or negative, we leave a lasting impression on the lives in which we have interacted. Suppose we have genuinely experienced Jesus’ salvation. In this case, we exit with His spiritual garment of salvation which covers and keeps us (Isaiah 61:10). We are just passing through.
If we are in Christ Jesus, then we have the assurance that one day we will be reunited with all Christians who have gone on before. We know that there is something greater awaiting all who place faith and belief in Christ’s completed work (2 Corinthians 4:18). We can know that we will see our loved ones again (1 Corinthians 13:12). We cannot only find great solace in the knowledge that our loved one is in a far greater place, we can find great peace in knowing that we too are just passing through.