There is a prayer in the rites for both Evening Prayer and Compline which I find a source of both comfort and strength when I pray it.
“Keep watch, dear Lord, with those who work, or watch, or weep this night, and give your angels charge over those who sleep. Tend the sick, Lord Christ; give rest to the weary, bless the dying, soothe the suffering, pity the afflicted, shield the joyous; and all for your love’s sake. Amen.”
This petition offers reassurance as we end our day and seek our rest and inspires us on the morrow; its words are vital throughout each and every day. We need these reminders for what the Almighty does for us and as a model for what we can do for each other.
The Lord will keep watch over those who “work, or watch, or weep.” Even when we retire for the night, there are those who remain hard at work, vigilantly serving, and ever focused on tasks at hand.
Obviously, we want the angels to have “charge over those who sleep,” and there is a comfort in knowing that others can find rest each night. They deserve protection. We, in turn, may watch for others, and we all know that these times often become dark nights of the soul, leading to weeping. At no time should we feel alone, nor should we forget others.
One of the most important elements of our Christian service comes as we remember and look over those in need. Those who weep and work and watch are all in need, and we are reminded from the start of this prayer that we can serve, just as we ask God to protect us.
The rest of the prayer lists the things which God does for us and which we must do for all of God’s creatures. However, it does not read as a dreary or tedious list. Instead, it is an empowering series of tasks which Christ does for us, thus inspiring us to do for others.
“Tend the sick...give rest to the weary, bless the dying, soothe the suffering, pity the afflicted.” These are all tasks which we can and should aspire to complete. The Lord offers all of these balms to every person. Those in need are helped, regardless of background, status, or even faith, for Christ calms and heals all who are sick and weary. Being afflicted or facing suffering is not a matter of pain for just a select few, so all in need are taken in God’s arms.
So too must we remember that God’s love is offered to and for all. While blessing the dying might feel something which requires a divine hand, we all can pray for God’s comfort and blessing to blanket those at life’s end. Each of these petitions is important to ask of God, and he provides each for us.
However, these petitions also are important for us to perform. We should support and help others, and completing these has us fulfilling Christ’s commandment. We love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, and mind, and we demonstrate that when we love each other as ourselves.
Serving in this way brings us all the joy of service, and it reminds us of the prayer’s final petition. After tending to the sick and giving rest to the weary, blessing the dying and soothing the suffering, and showing pity to the afflicted, God is asked to “shield the joyous.”
Eastertide is a joyful time, and, through Christ’s love’s sake, we share in that joy with others. We also do so with confidence, for we know we will be shielded by the power of Christ.
“The Lord does wonders for the faithful,” and the first and foremost thing we should remember is that the greatest wonder we feel is God’s love for and protection of us. We should, in turn, use our joy to protect and shield others. Our joy strengthens us, and we do all that we ask of God for God’s love’s sake, just as we are then fueled through that unending love to do all that can be asked of us for others.
The Psalm reminds us that “I lie down in peace; at once, I fall asleep; for only you, Lord, make me dwell in safety.”
With gladness in our heart, we are shielded by our loving God and allowed to rest. That rest gives us energy to serve Christ further and to do so each and every day. We find our rest because and when God watches over us. Whether weeping, working, or watching, we need to be watched over, just as each person deserves care and comfort that soothes, pities, gives rest, tends, and, most importantly of all, blesses.
The least we can do is to watch over each other. And then, when we are doing the least of what we can do for the least of these, may we find proper and empowering rest, all for God’s love’s sake.
Hugh H. Davis is Director of Albemarle Regional Library and a lay reader at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church (Ahoskie) and St. Mark's (Roxobel). His interests range from Shakespeare and Milton to the Muppets and Doctor Who. He can be contacted at hdavis@arlnc.org.