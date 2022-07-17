As many of you know, I am an avid cyclist. In September, I ride in the Great Cycle Challenge to help bring awareness and financial support to children fighting childhood cancer. September is challenging because I have more obligations than the summer months. Nevertheless, the summer months are when I warm up and prepare to do some miles in September.
Recently, I loaded my bike up in the back of my car and took off to the trail to get some miles in. I usually put the bike on the bike rack, but I had to run errands this day and did not want my bike strapped to the car all day. The front and back wheels have an easy release, so I took the wheels off so the entire bike would fit into my trunk.
I parked and got the bike out when I arrived at the trail. The front wheel went on like butter, but the back wheel became an obstacle. The more I attempted, the more ‘determined’ that tire was that it would not go back on the bike.
Two men began to talk with me, and I told them that if I could not get the wheel back on, I would merely walk the trail and ride another day. After about an hour of messing with the wheel, walking was what I thought my only option would be. I was ready to give up.
All of a sudden, I realized what was keeping the tire from going back on. Brake dust had accumulated inside the brake pad housing and was preventing the disc from sliding in place. I began thinking about how I might clean the dust out because I had no tools.
Then I remembered that I had an expired credit card in my wallet. I said, “Thank you, Lord, for bringing that expired card to mind.” I took the card out and cleaned the brake dust out of the housing. I attempted to slide the tire in again, and like butter, it slid into place; I locked the wheel down and was ready to ride.
As I rode, God’s Holy Spirit began to speak to me. “Chuck, how often do you give up? How often does life become hard, and you merely walk away?”
I would go on to ride 17.4 miles, but had I given up getting the tire back on the bike, I would have probably only achieved five miles walking.
In Exodus 14:14, the Scripture states that the Lord shall fight for us, and we shall hold our peace. In other words, whatever battle you face, stay the course because God will fight for you when you walk with Christ.
People may say all kinds of untruths about you, you might be battling health issues, or you might be wondering where the money will come from to pay the next bill. If you are daily walking with Jesus, do not give up; do not try to fix the issue in your strength or attempt to fight back.
Instead, hold your peace and know God is fighting for you. Too often, we give up when the wheels do not go back on. God wants us to rely on His strength, timing, and ability in these places.
Friend, do not give up. If Christ is your savior, He has won your victory. Let Him put the wheels back on.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.