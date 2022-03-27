We have considered different aspects of Jesus’ life as we continue toward resurrection Sunday.
Every Christian needs to consider Jesus’ example. Perhaps more significantly, it is fundamental for Christians to understand how to execute Jesus’ lessons, even when He teaches using no words.
It is often Jesus’ ‘silence’ where I witness the most profound life applications. I think about Mark 15:16-20, where the soldiers led Jesus to the governor’s headquarters, clothed Him in purple, and thrust a crown of thorns into His head.
The soldiers mocked Jesus, ‘saluting’ Him as King of the Jews. They struck Jesus’ head with a reed and spit on Him. They kneeled in mockery to pay ‘homage’ before leading Him to be crucified.
In all this, Jesus remains silent. What power He demonstrates through His actions.
You might be thinking, “What lesson could I learn in this instance? If I were in Jesus’ place, I would fight back.”
Stop for a moment and reflect.What is Jesus doing? Jesus is operating in the gifs of the Spirit. Moreover, if you are a child of God, Jesus has given you the ability to let fruit dominate.
The fruits of the Spirit are listed in Galatians 5:22-23: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Let us reflect on these qualities.
Love — Jesus said no greater love has any person than their willingness to lay down their life for others (John 15:13). It took more courage for Jesus to willingly surrender to the soldiers’ evil exploits than for Him to fight.
Joy — the Scriptures stress that Jesus, for the joy set before Him, endured the cross, despising the shame. We were His joy. He saw us restored to The Father, and while His circumstances were dire, He chose us. It was for our spiritual victory He endured mistreatments.
Peace — while Jesus was not in a peaceful place, He must have experienced a certain inter peace knowing He is achieving the victory for humanity. Jesus has promised you His peace (John 14:27).
Patience — Jesus could have called all heaven to His rescue, yet He is long-suffering. As a result, at least one soldier would say that Jesus is The Son of God (Matthew 27:54; Mark 15:39; Luke 23:47). Scripture says God is patient, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance (2 Peter 3:9).
Kindness — Jesus never speaks harshly to the soldiers. Jesus demonstrates His sovereignty. He is the King of kings (1 Timothy 6:15).
Goodness — Jesus gives Himself for humanity. Scripture states that God is merciful and gracious, long-suffering, abounding in goodness and truth (Exodus 34:6).
Faithfulness — despite pain and embarrassment, Jesus faithfully executes God’s plan for salvation. The Bible reminds us that all the paths of the Lord are steadfast love and faithfulness (Psalm 25:8-10).
Gentleness — Jesus is not fighting against the soldiers. Peter reminds us that we too are called to operate in gentleness and respect (1 Peter 3:15).
Self-control — Jesus is demonstrating a tremendous amount of discipline. Our human nature would want to fight back, but Jesus’ divine nature demonstrates self-control.
As we press on toward the resurrection, may we purpose to allow God’s attributes to operate in our lives. Crucifying our flesh (Galatians 5:24) to let fruit dominate.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.