I am not a sports person. In fact, I am pretty ignorant of sports memorabilia in general, but even I remember today’s date of Nov. 17, 1968.

It was the occasion of what became known as the Heidi Football Game. The New York Jets were leading the Oakland Raiders with only a couple of minutes of play left on the clock. NBC was televising the contest and had allotted three hours for that purpose, but, due to a large number of penalties, the game was about to go over the assigned time frame.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.