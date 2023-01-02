We are in a new year, and with a new year comes new possibilities. Metaphorically, it’s a fresh start, a new start in life, and a new year to do things differently — a time to learn from past failures and turn them into present victories.

John the Baptist’s father, Zechariah, was given a fresh start and a new beginning. For nine months, he could not speak because he had questioned God’s ability. Once God showed Zechariah that He was Almighty, God returned Zechariah’s speech.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com