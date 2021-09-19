The world where we live can be a crazy, dangerous, scary place.
We hear about shootings, robberies and horrible things happening to good people. Just the resurgence in COVID cases is enough to make most people feel uneasy.
What if I told you that there is light, salvation and a stronghold in all the chaos?
You might think I am crazy to suggest that we can find such security, but frankly, we can. Many of the psalmists understood this security about which I am writing. See, they found the security I know.
Where do I, like the psalmist, find security? Great question. The answer: in God alone.
Psalm 27:12 assures us that God is our light, salvation, and stronghold. Then twice, the psalmist asks, “who shall I fear?” I have God.
Too often, Christians focus on the stuff that makes us fearful: North Korea missile testing and COVID-19 delta variant; then, we fail to reflect on the awesome protection of God. I am thankful to be informed, but let me not get so fearful by the day’s headlines that I forget my security source.
Jesus reminds us: seek God first — above all things (missiles, COVID, shoots), seek Him first (Matthew 6:33). Jesus said when we seek God first, all “these things” are added to us.
What “things?” The “things” outlined in Matthew 6, along with light, salvation and a stronghold (Psalm 27:12).
God is a light to all who place faith in Him. God’s comforting light can warm us like a fire, and it can shed its rays onto the darkness of our lives and allows us to see all that the darkness attempts to cover. God’s light can even burn the stuff out of our life we do not want.
The Apostle John says that when we are in our lost state, we cannot comprehend The Light, but when we are in a covenant relationship with God through Christ Jesus, we know The Light (John 1:1-13). When we are in God’s light, we quickly understand that no spiritual harm can befall us. We are safe, cared for, and protected.
God brings salvation to all who place their faith in Jesus. Jesus tells us He is the only way to God (John 14:6).
God moved heaven and earth to provide salvation for all who believe (Romans 10:9). God gave Himself, in the Person of His Son, Christ Jesus. He died on the cross so that we can live victorious lives (Romans 8:37).
When we know His salvation, we are sealed. Nothing can touch us. COVID might destroy the body, but nothing can destroy our eternal essence (Matthew 10:28). We will continue eternally with God. His salvation is secure.
Finally, God is a stronghold.A stronghold is a protected fortified place. There may be many things that attempt to attack you in this life, but if God is your stronghold, these things can never get close to you.
Scripture says draw near to God, and He will draw close to you (James 4:8). The closer you are to your Stronghold, the safer you are.
If you spend all your time fearful over the uncertainty of our times, and you are a Christian, then you have no one to blame but yourself. God has provided light, salvation and a stronghold. Choose God, and you can know the power of His light, salvation and stronghold.
Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.