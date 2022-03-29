As the trees and blooms signal springtime our palettes naturally shift from heavy winter food to lighter, fresher fare.
A pretty dish I like to make for a crowd is a whole side of salmon. A side, or saddle, of salmon will not fit in most pans and the best option to cook this large cut is on a sheet pan in the oven. It’s best to trim off any thin ends so that the fish cooks evenly.
Checking for any pin bones is always a good idea just in case a few remain, and they can be removed easily with needle-nose pliers. Prepping the pan with heavy foil and nonstick spray is recommended. The salmon should be laid on the prepared pan skin-side down.
Once the salmon has cooked and rested it is difficult to transfer this large flakey cooked slab of fish to the serving platter, but by lifting the foil from the pan and sliding it to the dish with the help of a spatula it’s easier to manipulate.
Salmon is easily adaptable to seasonal flavors. For spring I like to highlight fresh herbs and tender edible flowers such as pansies and nasturtiums which are in bloom. And a nice light sauce adds an extra layer of flavor.
This week I have included my recipe for Spring Saddle of Salmon, along with a recipe for a light sauce to accompany it.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.
Spring Saddle of Salmon
Serves 8-10
INGREDIENTS
• 1 side of salmon
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon lemon zest
• 1 teaspoon bourbon
• 2 tablespoons honey
• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
• Pinch dry mustard
• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
• ¼ cup each arugula, fresh parsley, torn into large pieces
• Assorted edible flowers
PREPARATION
• Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Remove any pin bones and trim thin off salmon ends to create a uniform thickness. Lay salmon skin-side down and flesh up on prepared pan. Season salmon with salt and refrigerate uncovered for 1 hour.
• Whisk together bourbon, honey, zest, pepper flakes and dry mustard. Set aside.
• Preheat oven to broil. Brush salmon with honey sauce and cook salmon for 5 minutes. Rotate pan and cook an additional 5 minutes or until a deep bronze color.
• Reduce heat to 250 degrees and cook 10-12 minutes, until salmon reaches an internal temperature with a thermometer of 125 degrees. Cover with foil if it begins to brown too much.
• Remove and rest a few minutes. Gently slide whole salmon onto a serving platter and sprinkle with fresh lemon juice, herbs, and edible flowers. Serve with sauce if desired.
Spring Salmon Sauce
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 2 shallots, very finely chopped
• ¼ cup white wine
• ½ teaspoon honey
• ¼ cup watercress or arugula, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon fresh marjoram or tarragon, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
• 1 cup crème fraiche or sour cream
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
PREPARATION
Melt the butter and oil over medium-low heat in a small saucepan. Add the shallots and sauté until very soft and translucent. Stir in the white wine and honey, and cook a few minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the greens and herbs. Fold in the crème fraiche and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve salmon with the sauce if desired.