...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Skunks are always on the move this time of year in my neck of the East Tennessee woods. They move mostly at night and normally go unseen except as smelly roadkill.
The last place anyone wants to experience a skunk’s presence is inside the house. Last week, it happened at my mother’s home. Again.
“I need to let you know that there’s a strong smell in my house,” Mom called to say, “and we’re not sure what’s causing it.”
An investigation was underway to determine if the noxious wave of unpleasantness was coming from a heating unit. The investigator was beginning to lean toward a skunk as the culprit.
If you have never experienced a skunk’s odor in a closed space, you are likely to mistake the concentrated version as something else. When I stopped in at Mom’s house after work that day, the strong skunk aroma just outside her house was of the common open-air roadkill variety. Inside was something else entirely.
“That doesn’t seem like skunk,” I said. “It’s more like some kind of gas.”
“I know,” Mom said. “That’s why we thought it might be the heating system.”
The house is approximately 150 years old. Instead of footers, the foundation is stacked limestone. There are multiple points of possible entry through which critters occasionally gain access to the crawl space. Mom long ago made peace with the blacksnakes, for instance, which actually help to repel more typical vermin.
Twenty years ago this coming December, a skunk died under the same house. A brother-in-law bravely went down and carried out the dead animal. The smell proved much more difficult to remove.
It happened on a Saturday. My parents went to church the next morning and unwittingly fouled the entire sanctuary. Mom’s completely unplanned garment selection became legend — a black-and-white striped dress.
Two weeks later, we were driving with the kids from North Carolina to spend Christmas in Tennessee. “They will tell you the smell is gone,” my sister Sue Ellen called to say. “It’s not gone. You will want to stay with us.”
She was right. The house had been fumigated twice. But after two hours inside with Mom and Dad, Sue Ellen made us disrobe in her garage, deposit our clothes in her washer and head straight for the showers.
Nearly 20 years later, it finally happened again. This time, the skunk obviously discharged its cloud of misery under Mom’s den. The powerful smell, however, permeated every square foot of the structure. We moved Mom into our house and called a fumigator.
Odor-removal technology has improved. The outfit we hired to do the job (shout out to Ascent Odor Remediation & Sanitation in Knoxville) guarantees that one treatment will get rid of the smell — so long as the critter is gone before they come.
To preserve that guarantee, we hired a critter-getter company first. Traps were set, but the skunk apparently had moved on.
My siblings and I will be conducting a deep clean at our mother’s house this weekend. My brother and I will then begin the project we should have completed 20 years ago — skunk-proofing the crawl space.