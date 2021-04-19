For anyone to have two or three real friends in their lifetime is a blessing. Real friends are tough to come by in this life. I don’t mean enjoyable people. I mean confidants — the type of people who are in your life for you.
We live in a world that is scared and seeking safe places with people who will never harm us. We go to counselors and ask other broken humans to put us back together, and then if ever something is said we don’t like, we disregard and change counselors until we find someone who will say what we want.
Friendship has become an idol in our world. We sell out our values, beliefs and understandings to keep from bothering anyone else. How many can you open your heart to - and state what is on your mind - without them evaluating and attempting to change your viewpoint? How many genuine people can listen to your heart and give firm standing and authentic acceptance?
I want to tell you today I have found the friend you need. I have found a safe place. I have found a counselor who knows all is always right, but genuinely cares about your viewpoint. He is a real person with a personality, emotions and a will.
There are things that no one else can handle, yet He can. He is called the Promise of the Father. God Almighty wants you to receive and enjoy Him. Jesus called Him our Advocate and Helper. The devil is called our accuser, and this friend is called our advocate. He is there to comfort and accept and encourage and convict us when we need things changed in our lives.
I want to introduce you today to the Holy Spirit. I know you have heard a lot about Him. You have probably listened to some bizarre things about Him from peculiar people. You maybe have seen strange things that have been blamed on Him.
Let me set your mind at ease. He does not make you weird. He may reveal how weird you already are, but... He is not interested in embarrassing anyone. He wants to genuinely bring you life and courage to do what you were designed to do. He wants to make you a person who does the right things. The Holy Spirit is the spirit of truth, love, power and confidence.
I know that what you want is a perfect human who cares about you perfectly and knows exactly how and when to “help” you. That human doesn’t exist. But, there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother. He knows you better than you know yourself and is as close as the mention of His name. Why don’t you try calling out to Him today?
I encourage you to open every day with the words, “Good morning, Holy Spirit.” When you open your Bible, ask the Holy Spirit to reveal to you what the Word says. Be encouraged by His acceptance and comfort.
I believe you may find a best friend with Him too, and the most incredible thing is there is enough to share. For this promise is for you, your children, and to all that are afar off!
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.