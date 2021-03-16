He said to them, “Come away by yourselves to a remote place and rest for a while.” For many people were coming and going, and they did not even have time to eat.
- Mark 6:31
Sam Levenson said insanity is hereditary - you get it from your children. Can anyone out there relate? We all have experiences we can tell about our children. Sometimes they embarrass you to the point you want to look around and say, “Who are that child’s parents?”
I went out to eat dinner with a woman and her young child one night. The child really gave her a hard time during dinner. Finally she looked at me and said, “You know I haven’t finished paying the hospital for him yet. Do you think I could quit paying and they would repossess?”
My youngest had exploits of his own when he was little. I left him at one of his friend’s house to play for a few hours one day. The two of them tried to start a campfire and set the woods on fire. It ended with fire trucks and the whole works. Yikes!
My middle child who works (speaking of the editor) was misbehaving one Sunday during a gospel music concert. When he wouldn’t stop after being warned, I leaned over and gave him a gentle pinch and said, Shhh. Just then the music stopped. He yelled at the top of his lungs and started crying. Every person in that crowded church turned to stare at us. Embarrassing.
Then there was the time he and a friend found a can of paint and two paintbrushes. They went to his dad’s truck, got on the side away from my windows, sat down and began a paint job on the truck.
Having forgotten his grandmother was home (she lived beside us), he thought he had it made. I heard her hysterical voice and went out to see what was happening. On the black truck, they were happily painting some pretty white designs. Can you say, “Hate for dad to get home.”
A friend of mine took her children to church on Sundays when they were growing up wanting them to be raised properly. One Sunday she unsuspectingly sent her children to Children’s Church. The woman in charge asked the children if they wanted to request prayer for anyone. “I want you to pray for my dad,” her child said. “What is wrong with your dad?” she asked.
Looking very worried and upset the child said, “He was so sick he couldn’t come to church this morning… because he got drunk last night.” The Children’s Church director was the pastor’s daughter. Live through that one with grace.
Need peace when dealing with life? Jesus invited His disciples to come away with Him and rest awhile. There is nothing sweeter than quiet time with Jesus. There is nothing so refreshing or renewing. Get away for whatever time you can and you will find you are ready to tackle life again with the peace that only comes from God.
“Taste and see that the Lord is good. Oh, the joys of those who take refuge in him!”
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.