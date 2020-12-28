And this I pray, that your love may abound still more and more in knowledge and all discernment, that you may approve the things that are excellent, that you may be sincere and without offense till the day of Christ. Philippians 1:9-10 NKJV
On April 1, 1956, the BBC played an April Fools trick on the public. They said the spaghetti crop in Switzerland was going to have a bumper year due to a mild winter, no late frost and getting rid of the spaghetti weevil.
They showed a picture of people harvesting spaghetti from large bushes. Their photographer had, on a trip to Switzerland, placed 20 pounds of cooked spaghetti on laurel bushes with clear tape. They told the people that the spaghetti was dried in the warm Swiss sun. When the harvest was completed and the spaghetti dry, they had a huge spaghetti dinner in celebration.
Many people realized it was a hoax but many more believed it despite a large sign on the desk with April 1st on it. The BBC received a lot of calls from people wanting spaghetti seeds so they could grow their own spaghetti. They were told to put a piece of spaghetti in some tomato sauce and hope for the best.
Sir Ian Jacob, BBC Director-General did not receive a message informing him of the hoax. Watching at home, he told his wife, “I’m sure spaghetti doesn’t grow on a bush.”
They looked it up in three books before they confirmed it.
One lesson we can learn from this episode is that we should always educate ourselves before we believe something is true. Concerning religious matters, Christians can always go to their Bible to see if what they are hearing is true.
Christians should also have discernment. Discernment is being able to appraise a person, statement, situation or environment and knowing if it is good. The Holy Spirit gives this gift so a person can clearly see if something is the influence of God, Satan, the flesh or the world.
But this gift cannot function properly without reading and knowing the word of God. Then discernment tells you when something you hear is off. To know when a line is crooked, you must first know what a straight line is.
Charles Spurgeon said, “Discernment is not the difference between knowing right and wrong. It is knowing the difference between right and almost right.”
False doctrine is rampant today. Christians must always be on guard and especially now when many get their sermons on line. False doctrine is not a product of the world, it comes from within the church. Many churches today are full of false doctrine. Failure to discern truth leaves people wide open to deception.
Study your Bible and hide its words in your heart. Know what God’s heart and purpose is from studying the scriptures. Listen to trusted teachers but even then check your Bible.
Everyone makes mistakes. No one is perfect. Ask the Holy Spirit for discernment. Do not be deceived.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.