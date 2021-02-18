And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and has determined their preappointed times and the boundaries of their dwellings. Acts 17:26 NKJV
Some versions of the Bible say from one blood and some say from one man. It means that from the blood of the one man, Adam, comes all humans who walk the face of the earth. Have you ever stopped to realize that all of us descended from Adam and Eve? Have you ever pondered the meaning of those words?
When God created man, there was only one race – the human race. It was His intent for us to live peaceably together and love each other. Man, on the other hand, ruined all that with the help of Satan.
After sin entered the world, Adam and Eve were put out of a garden that was paradise. Before much longer, man had rebelled so much against God that He had to separate them and place them in different parts of the world to keep down their plotting against Him. Therefore boundaries were set and cultures evolved.
In man’s greed, they began to desire to conquer and dominant other nations and peoples. Those nations we know most about is Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Greece and Rome. As men began to conquer and rule, they began to think of themselves as better than anyone else. Some even proclaimed themselves to be gods.
In our recent past was Adolph Hitler, who wanted to exterminate the Jews. Even today, there are those who are trying to exterminate certain groups of people from the world.
We have been conditioned in our world to take note of race. We are even required to check a little box on forms to note our race. Why is this so? Satan, the enemy of our soul, finds no greater delight than to separate us from each other and to make us think we are all different. But the soul inside us shares the same desires in life. That’s because we all have been made in the likeness of God.
James said, “With it (the tongue) we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people, who have been made in the likeness of God; from the same mouth come both blessing and cursing. My brothers and sisters, these things should not be this way.”
What is the answer to our dilemma? There is only one. It is to return to the God who created us and that died for us. Without God, without the Holy Spirit living in us, we are at the mercy of the enemy of our soul. His desire is division and chaos. His desire is to devour us.
But God’s desire is the same as at our beginning - for us to be one human race, to love each other and walk with Him.
Galatians 3:28 says, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
If you haven’t already, come home today. “For all who call on the name of the Lord will be saved.”
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.