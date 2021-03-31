“Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose hope is the Lord. for he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river, and will not fear when heat comes; but its leaf will be green, and will not be anxious in the year of drought, nor will cease from yielding fruit.”
- Jeremiah 17:7-8
The Lord was speaking to Jeremiah and speaking about the man who trusts in self or others versus the man who trusts in the Lord. This verse really spoke to me. It tells us how we can live a blessed life.
First the Lord says we must trust Him and place our trust in Him. It means we must not trust our own judgment or anything that happens around us. We must believe that whatever He allows in our life is His perfect plan for us. We place our hope in Him and not in ourselves or any other. We have peace because we look only to Him. Then we will be like a tree planted by the waters.
Can’t you just picture in your mind a great tree with lush green foliage growing by the bank of flowing waters? It looks like it is standing alone, but its roots are running deep in the ground and the flowing water is nourishing it, sustaining it, giving it life.
In my mind, this flowing water is the Holy Spirit in our lives. He is continuously filling us with living water that nourishes our thirsty soul, sustains us and gives us life. He is ever drawing our roots deeper into the Lord and it is our roots that anchor us.
When we are deeply rooted in God, the winds can blow, the heat (trials) can come, famine (calamity) can come, but we will not wither nor be afraid because our trust in the Lord and His power to bring us through. Each time adversity comes, we will find that God is faithful and we will grow stronger, our roots deeper and we will continue to bear fruit.
How do we grow fruit? By people seeing how we handle trials, calamities and adversities. By allowing God to work through us and obeying everything He tells us to do.
To grow deeper roots in the Lord, we rest in Him, trusting everything in our lives to His judgment.
Allowing Him to be our strength.
Read His Word and meditate on it.
Walk close to your God.
This is the path to a blessed life.
And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow him. Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness.
- Colossians 2:6-7
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.