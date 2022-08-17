SHughes

If I give away all I have, and if I deliver up my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing. Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

This passage tells us that if we hate someone, we have the same spirit and the motives of a murderer. Hate left to foment in our heart leads to a desire to cause pain, injury or distress to another.

