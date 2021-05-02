I love lists. That’s an understatement, but there isn’t a way to express how much I love seeing a grouping of thoughts separated by commas that express a more complex and complete idea.
I like preachers who preach with lists. I like grocery lists, to-do lists, worship song set lists, dream lists, even wish lists on Amazon.
Look, I must like lists of lists.
I like seeing lists of important things in the Word of God. I like seeing comparisons and contrasts of two things, like when John said that Jesus was the fullness of grace and truth. Or when Jesus said we would worship Him in Spirit and truth.
I like it when Jesus said the greatest commandment, implying one, was to love God with all of you and to love your neighbor as yourself. They are inseparable. But, expound further, and I get more interested. When He speaks on the Beatitudes and mentions eight blessed things, I love knowing the different facets of His Kingdom.
Over the past few weeks, we spoke about the Holy Spirit. I want to mention some lists that refer to what He offers. We know that the Holy Spirit is a person. Personhood means you have a soul comprised of emotions, thoughts and a will. As I have studied, I have found three lists in the Bible that correspond to these three essential facets of the Holy Spirit’s personality.
In Isaiah chapter eleven, Isaiah speaks of a small shoot that comes from the stump of Jesse. It’s a picture of an olive tree. Go Google an image of an olive shoot, and you will see a cute tiny plant at the foot of an old cracky-looking overgrown bush. That shoot is the future of that tree. It will one day grow to overwhelm and absorb the other great branches.
From that picture, Isaiah says Jesus will step on the scene and have the Spirit of Lord rest on Him, along with the Spirit of wisdom, understanding, counsel, might, knowledge and the fear of the Lord. These seven spirits will rest on Jesus.
The Holy Spirit, which is offered today, can grant these spirits to you today. Can you imagine if your coworkers were to see you walking filled with these seven spirits from God? Don’t you wish your coworkers came in with them? They are available to us all. He is the source of all thought, knowledge, and understanding.
We can know a lot, but without the right heart, it won’t avail much. I wish I gushed with the fruit of the Spirit. That when I walked into a room, people felt loved. I want people to sense joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control.
Do you know anyone that brings this feeling with them? Their presence brings joy and peace. They inspire loyalty through faithfulness, and you never feel like they will be out of control. I want the Spirit of God to infuse my emotions so that people sense Him when I’m near.
The last list I want to share connects to the will of God. I want to be in such submission to God that my words and actions scream of supernatural ability and the existence of God. There is a list in I Corinthians 12 that tells of the gifts of words of knowledge, words of wisdom, faith, healing, miracles, prophecy, recognizing spirits, speaking in tongues and interpretation of tongues.
I don’t believe this is an exhaustive list, but it is an impressive and life-giving list. When these gifts are on display, people’s lives are changed. I want to show that God exists by saying, acting, and seeing miraculous supernatural things occur.
All of these benefits are available to us today. And, it all begins with surrender.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.