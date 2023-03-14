...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 31 this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and Suffolk.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Ordering hats online can result in free hats that do not fit the person who ordered them.
I wrote here recently about my days of being a no-hat person coming to an end for health reasons. It has to do with thinner hair and sun damage to my scalp and ears.
Drawing on the influence of my friend Lattie Dockery, I was shooting for a Panama hat as summer headgear for casual, yet stylish, wear into and out of the shade. For camping, boating and other outdoor activities, I already own a Tilley brand hat, which lives up to its reputation as one of the better active-wear hats on the market.
Except for the Tilley and an occasional ball cap, I have never been a hat person — despite that misguided youthful period of donning a Panama hat during the early 1980s. As an older man with a history of skin cancer, however, it’s no longer a question of whether I can pull off wearing a hat. I simply must get used to always putting one on outdoors.
After visiting Lattie and trying on his favorite summer hat, I set about ordering one for myself. Not that I wouldn’t have consulted Lattie anyway, but he is my only hat-wearing friend with a noggin as large as mine — 24 inches. Nothing less than extra-large will fit.
Lattie has had success ordering his hats online from a high-end company. He recommended that vendor, but I initially searched online for nearby stores with large selections of top-quality hats. I found no such store but plenty of options for ordering online.
I did not go with my friend’s preferred company, but the one I did end up ordering from is very similar and also met my “made in America” standard — even if that translates to “assembled in Honduras.”
I followed the company’s advice and measured my head again. Still rounding out at 24 inches, albeit older and with less hair. I pulled the trigger and ordered the extra-large, which also describes the dent left in my bank account.
Half the fun of buying online is tracking the package. Delivery day was a thrill right up until I tried on my new hat. Too small. The tag said XL, but the sweatband measured 23 inches.
Hats are sometimes sized incorrectly, the helpful customer-service person said. Along with ordering a replacement, she put in a request that the second hat be double-checked to ensure proper sizing.
“Don’t bother sending the first one back,” she said. “Just donate it to someone with our compliments.”
Wow. That’s how it is these days. Online vendors often just don’t want to fool with returns. I experienced the same thing with a wrong box of socks.
A week or so later, the extra-large replacement hat arrived. It stops even higher above my ears than the first one. I was willing to try a 2X, but none was available. The company restored my bank account and again increased my hat collection.
I suppose I should try ordering from Lattie’s preferred vendor. But I’m afraid that if I keep shopping online I’ll need to open a hat store of my own.