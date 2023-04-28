Small farmers interested in growing niche crops or livestock are invited to attend the first Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day on May 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco.

This will be a day filled with outdoor demonstrations of techniques used by small farms producing livestock and horticultural crops. In addition, agricultural supply vendors and agricultural agency exhibitors will be at the Field Day to visit with and learn more about their products and programs.

Cyndi Knudson is Area Small Farms Extension Associate — Northeast Currituck CES.