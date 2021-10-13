October is harvest time in Bertie County.
Corn fields have already had the combine run through them. Peanuts have been dug and, in most cases, picked. Soybeans and cotton are being defoliated, usually chemically, to get prepared to be harvested.
At the Chamber, we also like to think about the harvest.
What seeds have we planted that have come to maturation? We hope that we have helped some businesses find some financial help from our federal government to keep those businesses solvent during these trying times.
We hope that our promotion of Bertie County has helped draw a business or two here or, at least, make it more attractive for a future business.
As difficult as the last 18 months have been across the world dealing with COVID-19, we still can find excitement about our economic future.
Steve Biggs, our economic developer, has done good work with Hi-Speed Gear going into the Wrangler building.
We are hopeful that the new ownership at Scotch Hall will bring more development to that part of the county. Lots are starting to sell more regularly, and new houses are being built on the property.
There are lots of projects happening around the county which are noteworthy.
The development between the town of Lewiston, the Hive House and Roanoke Chowan Community College and the old grocery store site offers a great deal of promise to that community. Great things can come from people who care about their fellow citizens.
While COVID-19 has slowed a few projects down, there are many to be appreciated. Bertie Beach is looking like an excellent addition to Bertie County. The new terminal at Tri-County Airport offers a warm welcome to businesses coming to visit our area.
Events that are to happen soon are the Bertie Spectacular 5K on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Windsor, still scheduled as an in-person event. The race cost $25 to enter, and starts at 9 a.m. You may sign up at runsignup.com. There is also a one mile fun family walk which costs $15.
Come out and participate in the event as a runner, walker or spectator.
The Chamber will sponsor a children’s costume contest that morning. There is no cost to enter the costume contest, all entrants will receive prizes (candy). Mixin’ Mike will be providing the music. This event has been successful for over a decade, and is the main fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Additionally, we look forward to events in November like a Veteran’s Day ceremony and in December like the Christmas Parade.
Harvest is the time to reap what has been sown. Let’s try to keep planting and nurturing our businesses, and our citizens so that we can share all in great successes.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.