I recently took a trip to serve the people of Honduras. I was alongside a group of nurses who led a medical clinic serving people who were unable to get much medical care.

I had the opportunity to pray with some who lived in homes with mud floors and no doors or windows. I laid hands on them and believed for salvation, healing and divine help in their lives.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.