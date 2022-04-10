“…. When they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem, they took the branches of the palm trees and went out to meet Him, and began to shout, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel.’” — John 13:12-13
I hope Sunday is not the only day of the week you go to God. Each Sunday is special, but Palm Sunday even more so.
On the day we call Palm Sunday, in the triumphal entry, the One who carries the brightness of God’s glory descends from Bethany and the Mount of Olives and enters the east gate of the holy city and went to the Temple.
The glory of God that left the temple in 586 BC now returns. Yet no one understood that the King of glory was in their midst. This is why Jesus wept.
There are four simple phrases that should help us understand the significance of Palm Sunday.
First: He had it all. Not just the applause of the crowd. That’s not difficult to come by. People will do all kinds of bizarre things just for applause. That’s not a very good judge of what is eternal.
Jesus had more than the admiration of the crowd. And it wasn’t just power that He had. He had rejected human power when Satan tempted Him in the wilderness and said, “I’ll give you all the kingdoms of this world if you will bow down and worship me.”
But Jesus wasn’t interested in power. He had power that transcends earthly, military, technological, economic and political power. He was King of Kings, Lord of Lords, Wonderful counselor, Prince of Peace. He had it all.
But, having it all, He gave it all up. As Philippians 2:7-8 tells us, “(He) emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant, and being made in the likeness of men. Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.”
He gave it all up. Sometimes it’s difficult for us to realize that He did it for us and because of us. We put those scars in His hands, His feet, His side.
When the great artist Rembrandt painted the scene of the crucifixion he painted his own face into the mob. He knew that it was for his sins that Jesus was nailed to the cross.
Jesus had it all and He gave it all up. That’s what we celebrate on Palm Sunday. And Palm Sunday is just a prelude to His suffering and death. From the cheers of the crowd the scene shifts to crucifixion on the cross. He had it all and He gave it all up.
But by His death He changed it all. That makes Palm Sunday super important. By His willingness to give Himself Jesus changed our world, changed our relationship with God and with each other. That happened because of Calvary.
We don’t understand just exactly how it happened. We don’t understand what there is about the death of Christ that redeems mankind. Yet we know that it happens. He had it all. He gave it all up. And He changed it all. And the world would never be the same because of what Jesus did there at Calvary.
And now Christ offers it all. He offers it all. We can share in His victory and we can know the blessings that flow from His sacrifice.
All of the religions of the world are inadequate. Christ alone is the answer. He alone understands. He alone forgives. He alone eliminates your guilt. He alone saves and then assures you are God’s child and the most wonderful person possible. Christ alone fills the human heart with love, with joy, with peace, and self-confidence.
That’s what makes Palm Sunday so special. That is what the coming of Christ into our world is all about. He had it all. He gave it all. He changed it all. He offers it all. He is alive and He is a friend on whom we can depend. He is seeking to make real His presence in our lives. And He calls us to enter into the joy of His salvation.