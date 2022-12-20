A special meal for a special day.
Holidays often center around merriment, fellowship and, of course, food. The sights and scents of the season fill the air and our spirits with good will.
Many families have time-honored holiday traditions. Those fortunate often enjoy turkey, ham or rib roast as they gather with family or friends. Or if celebrating alone a roasted turkey breast or ham steak can be the center of a delightful meal.
Sometimes a little change to a holiday menu can be welcome. A standing pork roast filled with a festive stuffing is a nice alternative, as well as richly roasted goose or duck.
Although I normally serve a traditional English Christmas meal of Yorkshire pudding and rib roast, a nice change is a meal of braised short ribs in a flavorful sauce.
Beef short ribs are a meaty cut taken from the brisket, chuck, plate or rib areas of the cow. They are available in either English cut, which is parallel to the bone or Flanken cut across multiple rib bones.
English cut short ribs are meatier with dense, well-marbled meat. Both cuts need to be seared and braised at a low temperature for a long time to ensure the meat is tender and not tough.
The braising liquid makes a flavorful, rich sauce once blended and thickened and is a hearty meal when paired with creamy mashed potatoes or polenta.
This week I have included my recipe for Braised Short Ribs by special request of a few readers. May the joys of the season and the wonderment of winter fill your spirit with love and peace. Merry Christmas!
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
• 12 beef short ribs
• 1 ½ cups bacon, diced
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 t dried thyme
• 1 large carrots, diced
• 1 rib celery, diced
• 1 large onion, diced
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped
• 6 garlic cloves, whole
• 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
• 1/2 cup tomato paste
• 6 T butter
• 4 T AP flour
• 1/2 tsp Black pepper, freshly ground
• 2 1/4 t Kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 1 750-milliliter bottle Red wine
• 1 T olive oil
• ½ cup cognac or sherry
• 2 cups beef stock
• 2 tablespoons beef demi-glace or Better Than Bouillon
• ½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
• Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the bacon and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
• Season beef ribs on all sides with salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium high, and place small batches in the pot. Sear until golden brown, turning over to sear all sides, and adding additional oil as needed. Remove and set aside.
• Reduce heat to medium low. Add additional oil as needed. Add the carrots, celery, and onions to the fat in the pan and cook until the onions are caramelized. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
• Stir in the butter. Sprinkle in the flour making a roux with the fat and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the cognac and stir, scraping up any fond that has developed on the bottom of the pot. Slowly pour in the wine and the beef stock, stirring until incorporated. Stir in the tomato paste, beef demi-glace, whole garlic, bay, rosemary, and thyme. Add the reserved meats back into the pot with the juices. The liquid in the pan should barely cover the ribs, adding additional wine as needed. Bring to a simmer then reduce heat to low, recover the pot with a tight-fitting lid and slowly braise for about 2 hours or until the meat and vegetables are very tender.
• Remove meat to a pan and cover with foil. Place in a low oven at 250 degrees. Skim off fat from top of liquid in the Dutch oven, and remove rosemary sprig, and discard both. With an immersion blender mix the vegetables and liquid in the pan. If the liquid is too thin, add additional tomato paste or prepare a beurre manié by blending 2 tablespoons each softened butter and flour. Stir into sauce to thicken it, and bring to a low boil. If too thin add more stock. Season to taste. Add freshly chopped parsley.
• Serve ribs on creamy parmesan grits or polenta, or mashed potatoes. Ladle sauce over ribs and garnish with more parsley and the cooked bacon.