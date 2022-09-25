Luke writes about the journey leading to Jesus’ triumphal entry and eventual crucifixion. Jesus takes the long way to the holy city, which grants Him many opportunities to show who matters to Him and what He cares about.

In chapters nine through nineteen, Jesus blesses foreigners, sinners, children and even a chief tax collector. Luke weaves in and out of these eye-opening parables that help us understand Jesus’ mission and kingdom.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.