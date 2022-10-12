The Good Shepherd Food Pantry is an important part of our community. Over five hundred families are supported with food each month in Bertie County.
The only requirements to receive food is that you are a Bertie County resident and at least 18 years of age. Residency can be shown by a utility bill. If a family has a need, then the food pantry tries to help them.
The major fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry is the Bertie Spectacular 5k 1 Mile Fun Walk & Jamboree occurring on Oct. 29. This is the thirteenth year of the event which the town of Windsor has enjoyed hosting. The committee that runs the Bertie Spectacular 5K is led by Joe and Elizabeth Huff.
An active role has also been played by members of the Glenmary Home Missioners in organizing and supporting the Bertie Spectacular 5k. Brother Curt Kedley continues to serve the committee and also is a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Our rural community requires that everyone pull together to make events like this happen, so money is there to provide food for those that need it. The enjoyment of having seventy to one hundred runners pounding on our streets on a cool October morning competing for prize money is quite a sight.
Our defending champs are returning from their local base in Chapel Hill, Shadrack Keeter and Sarah Naibei. These two champs are internationally ranked competitors who compete for their native country Kenya. They are trained by Ben Kurgat of Global Mbio Racing, who has been bringing elite runners to this event since its inception.
If you have not had the chance to attend or participate in this event, please try to this year. We certainly need volunteers and we need competitors. If the 5k is too much for you, then register for the one mile fun walk (the kids make it a run).
Registration is available online at runtheeast.com at twenty-five dollars for the 5k and fifteen dollars for the one mile fun walk.
This past weekend the Bertie Arts Council hosted a mural kickoff event in the parking lot adjacent to the License Plate Agency where the mural is going to be painted. Andrew and Sarah McWilson of Hand in Hand Creative are the artists. They encourage anyone to stop by and talk and perhaps participate in their mural project which is going to be quite large. They will start painting in a week or two.
Their idea is for this mural to be an interactive project with the citizens and school children of Bertie County. In other words, more than just a mural but an art experience for our citizens. This project is funded by the North Carolina Department of Natural Resources through a grant.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to meet and perhaps paint with these highly talented individuals.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.