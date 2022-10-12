Lewis Hoggard - Mug

 PEGGY ROGERSON

The Good Shepherd Food Pantry is an important part of our community. Over five hundred families are supported with food each month in Bertie County.

The only requirements to receive food is that you are a Bertie County resident and at least 18 years of age. Residency can be shown by a utility bill. If a family has a need, then the food pantry tries to help them.

Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.