Often, we hear the word ‘peace’ used at Christmas. Some people would say Christmas is a time of peace, while others would disagree.

For Christians, peace is not a concept, idea, or season; peace should be a way of life. While King David lived without the lens of the New Testament, he understood that peace is perpetual for the child of God.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com