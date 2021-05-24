In Acts chapter 2, the Holy Spirit falls on all people in an incredible picture pregnant with meaning and power.
Luke, the writer of Acts, is trying to paint a picture second hand after hearing multiple eyewitness accounts of what took place that day. He writes that the day of Pentecost had fully come. Everyone was sitting with one purpose: to receive the Father's promise, the Holy Spirit fell in the room.
There was a sound of wind, but no wind. There were tongues of fire over every head, but nothing was consumed. There were heard different languages telling of God's mighty power.
This was such a loud circumstance that it drew a crowd. Now, Jerusalem was packed due to Pentecost. It was the most attended feast out of the big three for Israel. Passover is celebrated 50 days before Pentecost, and the third, usually in September, remembers the time they were sojourners by living in tents.
Passover, Pentecost and Booths are the three. Passover remembers God's deliverance out of Egypt, and Jesus parallels with the blood of the lamb that delivers us from the death our sin deserves. Passover relates with the former rain that gets the ground ready to plant. The feast of booths relates to harvest. They relive that Israel was nomadic by coming together and being grateful for the harvest that they share.
Pentecost is about the gifts from God. During this feast, they remember the covenant of God that came down from heaven. It's time they bring God the first fruits from the ground that they believed only came because of God's favor.
Many, including me, believe Jesus was born on the day of Pentecost. He, too, is a gift from God. And, the Holy Spirit brought from Christ's single sacrifice, many filled with the presence of God to spread the good news of the resurrection. Jesus was planted at Passover, increased at Pentecost and the ultimate reaping on Judgement Day is coming.
We must reach this world before the great harvest comes. Israel had celebrated the day of Pentecost for over one thousand years, but it wasn't till that day in Jerusalem that it had fully come. Peter steps out and preaches, and three thousand are saved. He says that this is for you, your children and all that are afar off. That's you. Peter said all those years ago that it's not complete until you receive it. I pray you will receive this gift today.
Pentecost has fully come; may it fully come to you.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.