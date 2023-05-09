...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Many high school and college kids now have adopted the occasional and bizarre practice of not bothering to change out of their pajamas before heading off to school.
If this spreads to professional workplaces, casual Fridays might become very interesting.
Having begun my public education during the 1960s, I certainly witnessed — and participated in — clothing trends that caused the older folk to shake their heads. But I attended my early school days with my shirt neatly pressed and buttoned to the top.
That’s how my mother sent me off, and I never gave thought to loosening my collar until midway through the 1968-69 school year. We had moved to Tennessee just after Christmas that year, and I was the new kid in a new school just down the street from our new home.
Another Mark in that class wore his collar open. I took note and decided to do the same. It would be a struggle. My shirts had been ironed and buttoned too many times to go along with my ideas about reinventing myself.
I convinced my mother to stop pressing my collars. They eventually relaxed into the more casual look that I sought to emulate.
A few years later, I took to wearing the same pair of bell-bottom jeans every day. During that period, I never would have imagined that I would ever wear straight-leg jeans again.
I wore straight-leg jeans during college. I even wore a tie to class occasionally. It was one of those ’80s knit ties cut off at the bottom.
When I became an assistant city editor during my newspaper career, I began wearing a dress shirt and tie at my desk. I later moved to the copy desk, where another editor, close to retirement, threatened to take a pair of scissors to my tie if I didn’t leave it at home.
I’m about the same age as that fellow copy editor now, and I don’t wear a tie anymore. A just-in-case coat and tie hanging in my office at the community college are collecting dust.
As I entered my building one recent morning during finals week, two female students were walking out. One was wearing pajamas, complete with furry slippers. That was a first for me, but apparently it’s common practice.
When I later shared the experience with one of my daughters, she was not surprised.
“I’ve never worn pajamas to class,” she said, “but I totally get it. Especially during finals week. You’ve studied all night. Why take the time to get ready?”
I looked this up and discovered that public pajama wearing among high school and college students took root during the pandemic. A search of the internet reveals a long string of opinion pieces on the subject published in online student newspapers.
“Maybe the pandemic helped bolster the idea that comfort clothing is acceptable in school,” student Nadia Fadlu-Deen wrote in an opinion piece for the University City High School student newspaper in San Diego. “I mean most people didn’t dress up for Zoom. Why change when returning to in-person learning? … Sitting through classes is a struggle of its own, so why not do it with fuzzy pants on?”
This makes me wish I were in school again for certain classes during which I often fell asleep. Maybe I would just go ahead and show up with my pillow.