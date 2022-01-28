I’m always looking for interesting side dishes that go beyond the basics.
Vegetables and starches offer a wide variety of options, but we often get into a food rut and make the same dish over and over again.
The potato falls under both vegetable and starch categories and is the American favorite to accompany many entrees. Potatoes are one of the most consumed foods in the U.S., and on average each American eats 135 pounds of spuds a year.
Historically the earliest potato tubers were found in Peru dating to 2500 B.C. Our potatoes today come from early Irish colonists, but the Spaniards also brought varieties of tubers to U.S. shores before the colonies were founded.
Whether mashed, baked or fried, the popularity of the potato is undeniable.
A great combination of a crispy exterior encompassing a creamy center is the dish Pommes Anna or Potatoes Anna. Pommes Anna was created in the 19th century in Paris at Café Anglais. The chef named his dish for a well-known Parisian courtesan who brought him many wealthy clientele to dine.
This week I have included my recipe for Pommes Anna. It’s a nice accompaniment for breakfast, lunch or dinner and offers a little twist on simple fried potatoes. Pommes Anna is a pretty dish with its overlapping circular-layered design which does take a bit of patience.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
Pommes Anna
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 3 pounds Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8-inch thick
• 8 tablespoons butter
• 1/4 cup peanut or canola oil
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
• Salt and pepper to taste
• ½ cup chives, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and add the thyme and garlic. Place the potato slices in a large bowl, and toss them with the melted butter mixture and set aside.
• Brush oil in a 10-inch cast iron or oven-proof non-stick skillet. In the center of the skillet begin arranging potato slices clockwise in an overlapping circle to cover the bottom of the pan, and sprinkle with salt, pepper, and chives. Working counter-clockwise, arrange another overlapping layer of potatoes and season. Continue layering the potatoes in alternating circles until the skillet is full, sprinkling the final layer with the seasonings.
• Heat the skillet over medium-low heat until the oil begins to sizzle. Set a heavy pie pan on the top layer of potatoes and press down. Continue to cook for 10 minutes.
• Remove the pie pan, and place the skillet in the preheated oven. Bake until the potatoes are tender, about 30-40 minutes. Then using oven mitts, hold the handle of the skillet and press the pie pan on the potatoes and tilt the skillet to drain off excess fat into a bowl, discard.
• Gently run a spatula around edges of the pan and shake to loosen the bottom. Place a serving dish over the skillet, and invert to unmold. Slice into wedges and garnish with fresh thyme.