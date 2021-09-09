Periodically each of us will happen upon some reality that causes us to stop in our tracks and ponder its conjecture for the future. Such occurred this past week when watching the news of a war being waged elsewhere on the globe, I whimsically decided to google “wars about the world.”
I was not prepared for the ugly truth, but at any given moment, there are approximately sixty wars, large and small, being fought somewhere in the world. That simple statement hardly does justice to its implication. The sixty conflicts presently occurring somewhere in the world account for about two and a half million deaths (and that is only the numerical measure of 19 of those wars in which 10, 000 or more people have died.)
Some of the issues that have brought about the inhumane slaughters are border disputes between nations, internal power struggles, differing religious ideologies, economic issues or political philosophies. But all are conducted by those who are willing to kill in order to press their opinions upon other people. Apparently there are always individuals who are so convinced that they have cornered the market on truth, they therefore inherently deserve to coerce all others into behaving as they feel proper.
Such was the state of affairs five centuries ago in France where Catholics and Protestants were burning one another at the stake, enlisting respective armies to eradicate their oppositions, hanging one another from gallows and in general conducting themselves as anything but Christ-like. It is inspiring to discover that in that unacceptable historical situation a world leader possessed the presence of mind to bring hostile parties together in a peaceful venue for rational discussions hoping to achieve a (but unsuccessful) non-violent solution.
Her name was Catherine de’ Medici, the Queen Mother and Regent of France during the minority of her son, Charles IX (He was only nine years old at this time.). Catherine, a devout Catholic, saw how the great stress of the conflict between the Roman Church and the Huguenots (not to mention the Lutherans and a few other smaller Christian expressions) was rending the French nation into a state of utter chaos and leading it into a civil war.
She also was aware that would-be political usurpers were preparing to utilize this time of national trauma to plot an insurrection. In a majestic endeavor of peacemaking she invited these parties to the Colloquy of Poissy on today’s date, Sept. 9, in 1591.
While there were cooler heads present who made a gallant effort to agree to disagree, the majority of those attending from all theological perspectives were not willing to listen to the others. In the end their differing interpretations of communion, holy scripture and particularly the presence of God during communion prevented any suggestion of conciliatory efforts from the conference.
All historians deem it a complete failure as a conciliatory undertaking. But it is also considered by most scholars to be a prime moment in the evolution of religious liberty and political toleration.
It should come to no one’s surprise that all the great spiritual leaders have spoken out for brotherhood of humankind and peace among all.
Confucius gave the formula for peace in, “Education breeds confidence; confidence breeds hope; hope breeds peace.”
Mohammad simply said, “No one can be a true believer until he desires for his brother that which he desires for himself.”
Tao gave to us the insight so similar to Confucius, “Kindness in words creates confidence; kindness in thinking creates profoundness; kindness in giving creates love.”
Perhaps the best known quotation came from Jesus’ Beatitudes: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.”
It is not to be questioned that the world religions have spoken out for believers to make peace. It is only for believers to practice what has been preached.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.