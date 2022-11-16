One of the fables among pastors’ homes is that spouses try to prepare themselves spiritually for what will be preached in the upcoming weeks.
Nothing gets a pastor’s family more on edge than knowing their spouse is about to preach a series on patience. Yikes. Good leaders lead by walking, not talking. So we have to go first in these matters!
So, if Webb’s preaching on something like patience, I talk to Jesus about it, because I know the tests are coming and I want to partner with the Holy Spirit in growing. But I also know I am still a human, so I pray over my responses to tests and submit myself again to His shaping.
However, sometimes we get to experience the message as a surprise, just like everybody else, with the same opportunities for growth and commitment. When Webb preached about needing more Jesus to go to Walmart and really love people, I decided I’d just avoid Walmart until I felt really, really prepared, because a test of love would come.
The test came bluntly as I was perusing the dairy section. If you pack kids’ lunches five days a week, you probably feel my pain for this somewhat dreaded task. The goal is to land somewhere between “as healthy as possible” and “they threw everything in the trash when I wasn’t looking.”
So, as I stand there scrutinizing labels and checking out this little dessert type yogurt, I can feel the lady beside me looking at me. I figure I need to hurry up because she’s also wanting Cinnamon Toast Crunch yogurt, but when I put it in the cart and smile at her, she looks at me and says, “You shouldn’t be eating that,” and turns on her heel.
Listen, there was no fight in Walmart that night, and I have no charges on my record, so we’re calling it success. I just smiled slightly at her and she continued on her way. My heart was immediately struck with compassion, and I prayed for her and honestly for anybody else she’d have contact with. I thought I’d share this with you because of the two very important little truths handed to me right then.
1. What a terrible condition to be living in. She must be quite miserable and unbearably hard on herself if she’s able to be this unkind to a complete stranger. What a tough life for her loved ones, if any have stuck around. Perhaps she’s very lonely. People, usually especially really mean ones, need compassion (and with compassion, boundaries and truth-telling).
2. She doesn’t know me. She doesn’t know the work I put into the health of my family and myself. She doesn’t know my story or my successes. Never let a spectator of your life decide whether you’re winning your fight or not. Those are voices worth silencing while you solicit feedback from the select few who are really with you. Don’t you ever let a stranger dissuade or discourage you from grabbing hold of the dream right in front of you! Keep moving.
Yes, you better be prepared to go to Walmart, but it’s only through the Holy Spirit that we can share the love of Jesus the way He’s asked us to. Keep that connection strong for every occasion. You never know when the test (should I rather say, “Opportunity”) is coming.
Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.