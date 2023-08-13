There are different kinds of pride. Healthy pride takes ownership of a job well done. Unhealthy pride boasts and is arrogant.

In 2 Kings 5:1-14, we discover Naaman, who suffers from unhealthy pride. Naaman is the commander of the Syrian army and is held in high favor. Scripture tells us that God had given him many victories (5:1). Naaman was a mighty man with prominent weakness; Naaman was a leper.

  

Chuck Hartman is the host of Friendly Connection, a weekly discipleship podcast, and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com