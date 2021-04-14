In these uncertain times, there can be silver linings.
The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce has, over the last couple of months, had a number of ribbon-cuttings. Now for an individual to make the big step to opening a store front business is quite a leap. They are putting their faith that the local general public is going to pay for the services or goods that they sale.
Not only are they risking their financial health, they are risking reputations and their futures. It is not an easy decision to make to go into business for oneself. The easy course of action is to work for a check each week and when you go home forget about work until you show up the next morning.
A small business owner does not have any such luxury. A small business, regardless of its hours of operation, is twenty-four seven. There is no guaranteed check and instead of receiving one the small business owner is writing one by paying employees each week.
We have seen in Windsor, the great success Kaley Jase Boutique - owned by Lorie Beth Thomas - has had at 121 S. King Street. They have expanded into space across the street and their sales are marked by people lining up at the door on the sidewalk. It is a successful business that positively impacts our community and brightens our downtown.
The Glam Boutique operated by Nicole Outlaw opened at 115 Granville Street. Nicole has worked with NC Growth helping businesses. Now she is the one with a trendy new spot to find accessories and apparel for the fashion conscious. Nicole decided to branch from a home business to a storefront location. It is so nice to walk down Granville Street and see this little gem of a store.
I Am Me, Inc. opened for business at Poor People, Inc. out on U.S. 13/17. April Swain has made the step to take a passion of helping the underserved youth of our community and turn it into a business. April has worked as an educator in our public schools and now wants to provide additional guidance and help to those youngsters who need it. Inspired by working with her son, April realizes that there is a need in our community and by our children for this help.
Tasha Cofield has taken her business, Indulge Aesthetics to a brick and mortar location at 113 B Williamston Road just off the by-pass in Windsor. They offer facials and a wide range of waxings at affordable prices. Check them out online at Indulgeaesthetic.com.
The three new business where we recently cut ribbons are a shining example of individuals willing to take on entrepreneurship. We celebrate, not only for them opening in our community, but we also highlight that these are three young African American women embarking into the business world. We encourage our citizens to support the new businesses and our existing ones as shopping local has never been more important.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.