Windsor, NC (27983)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.