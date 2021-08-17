In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.
- John 1:1-3
Every time we buy something new, we get instructions with it. Washing instructions for clothes, manuals for other things. Why so many instructions? They are written by the people who made them. They are the ones who know how they work, how they can be maintained and how to fix them when they break.
How much more does God, who created us, know the things that make us operate at our best or how to fix what is broken?
How many times have you heard someone say they don’t want to come to God because they don’t want to quit doing something they enjoy? The implication is – God doesn’t want me to enjoy my life. How far from the truth that is. Only by having God in our life do we learn joy, peace, contentment and love.
Because God made us, He knows everything there is to know about us. He knows what we should be doing with our lives that bring us the greatest enjoyment. He knows the things we do that keep us from being at peace with ourselves and with others. He knows the things we shouldn’t do because they will harm us. He knows we will only know true contentment when we are following those things. He knows we never learn what love truly is until we learn love from Him.
King David wrote in Psalm 139, “How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand”.
God’s thoughts are on our lives. His desire is that we be the best we can possibly be. He wants us to know real joy.
Some people do not want to read the instructions because they think they already know what to do or can figure it out on their own. We often approach life the same way. And just like someone who doesn’t read the manual, we can miss out on operational efficiency and on many things that can be done with the right knowledge.
Sometimes, even if we do the best we can to follow the manual, things break. Tears and heartache are a part of this life. God will comfort you, keep you on an even keel and make it work to your good. You will never be alone.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Isaiah 41:10)
Read the manual (Bible), let God guide you through it and start living all you were meant to be today.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.