Just recently, I had the honor of sharing my personal story at a local church in Edenton; EFA… Edenton First Assembly. I went down memory lane on my beginnings of pastoral ministry as I exited from a Youth Pastor spot at that local church and left to lead my first congregation.
I remember when they laid their hands on me and Joy and sent us off to experience the lead spot for the first time. It's the only other church I have pastored in my, now forty-plus years, of pastoral ministry. It was there that I encountered a different person who walked through the doors of that little country church.
She was beautiful! She was different. She didn't look like the rest of us. Her dress was like an Easter pick. It was pink and frilly; she adorned the little black shiny shoes and frilly socks. She was dressed for success. Well, it was successful until she walked into our ranks.
We, white Christians didn't take a liking to the beautiful little black girl. My congregation responded with phone calls and inquired as to how I was going to handle it. I assured them it was covered. Monday, I took a leader with me and, in the most cowardly kind of way, convinced them that we didn't want them hurt and it would be best to not bring her back.
Fast forward to many times when God by His Spirit would convict me of my prejudgment of this precious creation of God; fashioned in His image and likeness. I was completely set free from the spiritual bondage of racism and prejudice. God ripped it out of me!
He recreated my heart and today I have the honor of serving one of the most unique congregations in Eastern North Carolina. It's The Church Where All Are Welcome!
Can I just tell you that it's a sad commentary of so-called believers who teach kids to sing those all inclusive songs like Jesus Loves the Little Children, but they do not live out the lyrics and love everyone.
John 13:35 says, "By this all men know that you are my disciples if you have love one for another." John also teaches us that it is love that comes from God and if you don't have love for all then you do not know God.
It's time the church of Jesus to wake up and smell the coffee. We are called by God to be transformed; to love all people. I thank God for a precious little black girl whom God used to transform my life. She taught me to live the song!
Have a great day and examine your heart.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is the Senior Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie. Write to him today - wallacephillips@kw.com.