Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.
- 2 Corinthians 6:2
There was an incident that happened at the church I attended when I was a child. I never forgot it. Pastor Henry was wrapping up his sermon that night when the door opened and a man staggered in. He was probably in his early thirties.
He staggered toward a back seat on his left. A couple of the men helped him get in and get seated. As the pastor ended his sermon, he asked everyone to stand and issued an altar call.
Some who knew the man walked back and began to talk to him and pray for him. If memory is correct, one was his mother. He began to cry in great gulping sobs. Those around him began to cry too. You could feel the Holy Spirit drawing him and the man seemed to be torn in two.
After some time, he turned and walked out the door and into eternity. He wrecked his car and died about a mile down the road.
When my grandmother got a call the next morning and learned what happened, she told me and I was devastated. I knew this man had been drawn into the church and been given his last chance of redemption. How heartbreaking it was that he had refused it.
There are two lessons to be learned from this. One, a person never knows when they will receive their last chance to accept Christ and second, those who follow Christ should have a heavy burden for those who are lost.
The Bible says, “each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgment.” It tells us that those who rejected Christ are lost forever, eternally separated from God. They will stand at the Great White Throne Judgment. But it also tells us that the believers will stand at the Bema seat of Christ where rewards will be given or lost based on how we have used our life for the Lord.
“If anyone’s work which he has built on it endures, he will receive a reward, If anyone’s work is burned, he will suffer loss; but he himself will be saved, yet so as through fire.” 1 Corinthians 3: 14-15
“For we must all (believers) appear before the judgment seat of Christ (Bema), that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” 2 Corinthians 5:10.
“For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works.” Matthew 16:27.
Notice Jesus says every man.
Those who are believers will not be judged for heaven or hell, but they will receive or lose rewards according to whether they have lived obeying Christ and fulfilling His will for their lives. How horrifying to enter heaven with no rewards and smelling like smoke. How much better to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant”.
If you have never received Christ as your Savior, today is the day to do it. If you are a believer, do your best to bring someone to Christ. I think of the Apostle Andrew. Almost every time we read about him, he is bringing someone to Christ.
These have not been uplifting words that bring joy but they are very important. Peter tells us that the Lord does not want anyone to perish. He is patient, but there comes a time when a person’s life is over and it’s too late. May there be a burden on your heart today for those who need Christ.