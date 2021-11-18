During the Middle Ages when the Austrians, with the Hapsburg emperors, dominated their neighboring Switzerland, even subjecting them to humiliation and discrimination, a local man, known for his physical strength, mountain climbing ability and marksmanship with a crossbow, wandered into the town of Altorf with his son.
Little did he know that day the Vogt (a feudal lord appointed by the autocratic Austrians) by the name of Albrecht Gessler had run out of ways to debase the Swiss, having already forbid them to enjoy music, dancing and any form of celebrations, decided to place his hat atop a pole in the town square and required all who passed by to display submission or be arrested.
Unaware of the latest effort at ignominy, the man was immediately arrested, but instead of being placed in the stocks, Gessler furthered his demeaning punishment requiring that he split an apple placed upon his son’s head with an arrow shot from his crossbow.
Thus we have the famous story of William Tell, and it occurred on today’s date, Nov. 18 in 1307. Most are familiar with the success of Tell’s accomplishment as well as with his response to the Vogt’s inquiry as to why he selected two arrows from his quill when only one was necessary: “I would have it to shoot you had the first arrow struck my son.”
There are a number of literary problems with this old story that many believe is simply a myth.
First of all, it was not written down until two and a half centuries after having supposedly taken place. Furthermore, there are similar stories embedded in Norse, Denmark, Rhineland and Saxony traditional folklore.
Also, many scholars feel that the narrative was meant to justify in the minds of the Swiss people, who were on the threshold of rebellion against Austria, the concept of regicide (That is ethical assassination of a tyrant for his cruelty.). In 1307 Switzerland it was known as Widerstandsrecht.
This is no simple decision. It is a major ethical dilemma!
On one hand we might easily look upon some deranged madman such as Adolf Hitler, and quickly reason out that had he been eliminated at an earlier point in history, literally millions of people would have been saved from death and ignominious torture. But we must also consider that in John Wilkes Booth’s personal writings a note was discovered referring to the story of William Tell as rationale for his assassination of President Lincoln.
While few of us will ever be placed in such a perplexing quandary, in truth all who take life seriously live their entire lives amid a continuous internal disputation of ethics. All who endeavor to follow the teachings and spirit of Jesus know first hand that there are few simple black and white decisions to be made. Once when given instructions to His followers Jesus added, “I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves; be as wise as serpents and as harmless as doves.”
It would be much easier if the scriptures were merely a book of rules, which was the hope of the Pharisees. But the Bible is a book of grace, not law.
From the Book of Genesis when God placed Adam in the Garden of Eden, man was told of his expected responsibilities. In Exodus as the Children of Egypt leave their Egypt bondage, they were instructed of their ethical duties to the Lord and to their fellowman.
And I believe it safe to assert that nowhere more than in Christ’s celebrated Sermon on the Mount is this hortation stressed more. We can pinpoint that very moment in history as when ethics took on a whole new dimension. Jesus’ call for us to show love and compassion to one another, even to those who despise and abuse us, continued as a theme of believers displayed in their letters to one another.
Indeed it is a plea that reverberates throughout the Bible, religious history and every moment of our spiritual living.
Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.