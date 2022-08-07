I have written for several weeks on the book of Nehemiah. I will be ending that series with this final article. Nine times, Nehemiah uses the word “remember.”

He asks God to remember His promises and Nehemiah’s enemies twice. Nehemiah scans the history of Israel and finds that their forefathers didn’t recognize God’s goodness to them.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.