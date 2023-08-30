Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **IDALIA NOW A TROPICAL STORM AND WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck - A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * STORM INFORMATION: - About 450 miles southwest of Norfolk VA - 32.2N 81.7W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia was located over southeastern Georgia, and is moving toward the northeast. This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, shifting to the east...northeast on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Idalia will move near or along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina through tonight, and then just offshore of the coast of North Carolina on Thursday. Idalia will make it closest approach Thursday afternoon as a tropical storm and as it tracks east, south of Cape Lookout. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop by Thursday morning for coastal and inland portions of Currituck County as well as the Currituck Sound, and adjacent coastal waters. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Strong winds could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong onshore winds could also lead to areas of minor to locally moderate coastal flooding. Heavy rain is expected tonight a cold front stalls near the Virginia, North Carolina border, and will continue through Thursday evening. There will likely be a sharp rainfall gradient across the local area as high pressure builds into the northern mid Atlantic region on Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 3 to 5 inches across northeast North Carolina, where a Flood Watch remains in effect. One to two inches will be possible across far southeast Virginia. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by early Thursday with strong winds lasting into early Friday. Seas build to 7 to 12 feet on Thursday and remain elevated into Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA. . Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across FAR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.