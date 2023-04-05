Happy Easter! Jesus Christ has risen from the dead. He did what He said He would do.
The beauty of Jesus should inspire us. How He conquered by preaching love, valuing the poor, noticing the forgotten and blessing the lost is a testament to His claim that His Kingdom is not of this world. Jesus rules a Kingdom we desperately need, but we didn’t know that such freedom and power could be found anywhere, much less in our hearts surrendered to Him.
What amazes me about the stories leading up to the crucifixion was that the closer Jesus got to agonizing in death, the stronger His resolve to serve, direct, dream and make right the things that were wrong.
The night before He was crucified, He spent with His best friends washing feet, serving dinner and casting vision about His team’s future. The night that most would expect Him to reminisce, He spent dreaming.
Every place Jesus went, there were two people. Jesus discussed them as sheep and goats or wheat and tares, but there seems to be a way to distinguish the two groups. Some looked at Jesus, and others looked at those looking at Jesus. Picture Him riding on the donkey into town and the hundreds declaring, “Hosanna, He is King!”
And, even in the frenzy of those lavishing praise on their King was a group horrified at the spectacle. The Jewish leaders came to Jesus and said, “Please tell them to hush, for they will get us into trouble.”
Earlier in Jesus’ ministry, a woman known as a sinner finds her way into a banquet where Jesus is reclining and talking to some Pharisees. Her eyes are locked on the Master. She finds her way behind Him and is so overwhelmed she weeps. Her tears fall on Jesus’ feet. He is lying on His side with feet pointed away from the table. Her tears fall on His feet.
She reaches down to dry her tears with her hair and then anoints his feet with a pleasant ointment. The air is charged because she has lost herself, alone with the Master, in a banquet room full of people who now cannot take their eyes off her.
She worships the Lord without excuse. Her action was beautiful, yet the judgmental Jews scandalized and conspired that Jesus wasn’t self-aware. The one who saw Jesus as Savior is famous for her sacrifice, but the ones that watched her instead of recognizing Jesus’ deity are easy to forget.
So, Sunday is Resurrection Day. For what will you be looking? Will you be with people of God worshiping Him, or will you be focused on yourself or your family?
Whether or not church is a regular thing for you, Easter is a great time to turn your eyes to Jesus. His love, example, teachings and sacrifice have changed the world and are still the greatest display of the best way to live this life. I hope you find yourself among the crew that turns their focus to One Who came to us.
Every church in this community welcomes you! I invite you to come and see the King that changed everything. No other King serves His people by laying aside His glory, deity, dignity and vitality. This is your King.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.