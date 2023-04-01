...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life. Trees unfurl their delicate chartreuse leaves, and some flaunt breathtaking displays of delicate pink and white flowers.
Sprays of bright yellow forsythia awaken as garden beds fill with showy bulbs and delicately flavored spring vegetables.
We now begin to see an early spring harvest and can find peas, ramps, fiddlehead ferns, asparagus and rhubarb on many restaurant menus. Rhubarb is classified as a vegetable, and its tart stalks are edible and used for food throughout the world. But the leaves contain poisonous oxalic acid and should be avoided.
Coincidently, rhubarb is also an ingredient in my favorite Italian aperitif, the Aperol Spritz. Aperol is an Italian bitter made of gentian, rhubarb, and cinchona and when combined with prosecco and sparkling water makes a delightful afternoon indulgence.
Rhubarb is often cooked with sugar and used in desserts as a fruit. As a child I always loved early spring rhubarb when mixed in a pie with strawberries and topped with a huge dollop of vanilla ice cream to balance the sweet-tart tang. Similar to a pie but as easy to eat as a cookie are Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars.
This week I have included my recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars. I have found rhubarb at Harris Teeter, and hope we can get it here soon.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.