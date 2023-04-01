Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life. Trees unfurl their delicate chartreuse leaves, and some flaunt breathtaking displays of delicate pink and white flowers.

Sprays of bright yellow forsythia awaken as garden beds fill with showy bulbs and delicately flavored spring vegetables.

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.