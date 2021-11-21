Have you ever had one of those days when you were all thumbs?
Have you ever had one of those days when you wondered if you simply got up on the wrong side of the bed?
Have you ever had one of those crazy days where crazy things seem to happen?
Have you ever......
Well, you get it.
Recently I read one of my favorite posts to read from a dear friend; Aubrey Morris. he had one of those days. Check this out. He says...
Life can sometimes be a bit crazy. We had a flat tire on I-75 heading to the Florida State vs NC State football game Saturday. We could not find a tire place that could replace the tire until mid-afternoon, which would mean missing the game, so we drove to Tallahassee on the donut spare tire.
“After the game, we checked into the hotel and due to some faulty room entrance cards, they could not provide us with a card, so every time we left the room, they had to let us back in.
“On Sunday morning, we got the new tire installed and headed to Raleigh to spend the night with one of our sons. I have an electronic programmable thermostat in our house in North Carolina so I can go online to check the temperature and adjust it up or down prior to us arriving. When I checked the thermostat online, it showed 99 degrees in the house and it would not allow me to do anything except turn it off, so I did.
“When we arrived at our home in NC on Monday morning, we found out the electronic programmable thermostat had gone bad causing the 99 degrees temperature in the house. It got so hot that it cracked and separated some of the crown molding, furniture, melted candles and other stuff… So.....how is your day going?
Note: this would be a good time to look at my opening questions. And… it would also be a good time to remember what Paul said in Romans 8:28. "For we know that all things work together for those who love the Lord; those who are called according to His purpose."
He is in control. He really is; even if you don't think so.
Have a great week and bless the Lord at all times.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Senior Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie. Write to him today at wallacephillips@kw.com.