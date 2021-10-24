The word generous comes from the same root that we get “generation” or “genes.”
“Generous” reaches back to an idea that seems to have escaped us in our day of faultfinding in anyone more fortunate than us. We hear the degradation of politicians, business leaders, celebrities and public servants so often it becomes difficult to believe there is any good stock anymore.
The idea “to whom much is given, much is required” feels lost. And, maybe it’s always been. But, there is just a deep gnawing that at some point, a generation was nobler than ours.
Children grow up believing in chaste princesses and courageous heroes, content maidservants and chivalrous knights. We seem to think the past was more wholesome. Many hold on to this idea, but sadly if you do any searching, you find horrifying deceit and corruption in every corner of this world and every group of people. Yet, there have been glimpses of nobility.
There are a few pages of history that we can turn to and find people who tried to live in a higher state. Legends like King Arthur’s round table, the Templar knights or William Wallace seem like a cut above.
The apostles in the New Testament seem nobler because we see them dying for what they believed, and it seems challenging to find today those who would live what they believe. When they came up with this word in the late 1500s, they wanted to explain nobility as an intrinsic quality that all humans have by birth.
I think they were on to something when they saw this trait passed down from generation to generation by blood. Sadly, it is not transferred biologically.
Jesus told Nicodemus that he would have to be born again. It’s a puzzling comment, but we know what Jesus meant. To be saved, we would have to be born of the Spirit. The family of God is put together by the blood in Immanuel’s veins. So, nobility or generosity is a trait that reveals our genes.
When I am generous, I display the same heart of the God who, at His core, is a giver.
God gave us the earth and then gave us life. He looked around and saw how lonely we were, so He gave us each other. He gave us gardens and animals to eat and enjoy. He gave us warm weather to grow, cool weather to bundle up and fall weather to understand what heaven is.
He gave us ocean views and a mountain breeze. He gave us beating hearts that pump blood, oxygenated by constant breaths. Not small, either, He provides constant breath. In all that He provides, God never loses anything. Even when Jesus gave His life, He didn’t lose it.
If we are born of this being of infinite giving and no loss, how generous can we then be? Can we not live life as nobles? Through Christ, you have received all you will ever need for eternity.
I think it’s time we become more generous with one another. Let’s stop protecting ourselves so vigorously and instead give, give grace, be generous. You probably have enough to stop rehearsing your problems and, instead, do a very generous thing and be grateful.
After all, you are a child of the King, of noble birth. You are generous. Now, be generous.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.