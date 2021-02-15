Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Wakefield VA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina... Cashie River Near Windsor affecting Bertie County. For the Lower Roanoke Basin...including Windsor...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM EST. && The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cashie River Near Windsor. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 8:15 AM EST Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 8.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Portions of N. York St, Davis Ball Park and the Cashie Wetlands Walk begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 02/26/2016. &&