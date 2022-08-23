I was so fascinated when I saw the “COEXIST” bumper sticker for the first time. It resonated with me, until I matured and realized that asking for all to be seen as equal harmed the purity of those beliefs.
We live in a culture hellbent on mixing all things together. The "tolerance movement" has forced us to consider accepting and even celebrating something that we know is harmful.
Not everything can go together with everything else. Some things are "set apart," and we should be willing to honor that in our society.
So, maybe, we take that brief rant and jump to the other side of that conclusion.
If you can get along with the idea that some things are meant to be held with different esteem, perhaps you could do the same with people. How simple it is to jump from one extreme to the other, and we quickly can join the ranks of the horrors of Nazism and American slavery. Segregation is not the answer to our nation's woes. It has never and will never benefit anyone.
Although in the sight of God, every human (no matter race, gender, age or talent) is seen as equal, we must know that there are some things that God does rank differently.
We serve a God who has made His expectations clear from the beginning of time. He told Adam to stay away from the tree that brought us death, and Adam wanted to feel like God, so he ate.
When making a covenant with the people of Israel, God began by saying, "I am the Lord, your God, who brought you out of Egypt. You shall have no other gods besides me." There is only one God, and He doesn't like to share because He knows what every other philosophy does to the people He created.
Unitarians, Universalists, Rastafarians and those of the New Age religion like the approach of a religious buffet where you can spoon whatever you like from any belief system and create your own casserole of personal belief. I understand the impulse, but the truth is truth, and the One who knows the truth will not share it with anyone else to salve their conscience.
God wants us to love one another. Paul commands us to be at peace as much as possible, so I in no way want to encourage blatant hostility toward any people. Still, a world that leans toward the amalgamation of all beliefs into one is a world of chaos.
When God made the world, He would create and then bring order by setting apart those things which are not the same. He said, "Let there be light," and there was light, but then He separated day from night. He divided the sky from the waters, the land from the sea, the fish from the birds, the humans from all other animals, and even designed male and female. God made those sacred separations.
The absence of clarity is chaos, and when we do all we can to remove every definition for the sake of enlightenment, we move toward disorder. There is a great order to the things of this world, and we need to accept that there are some things that are "set apart," and until we do, we will continue to see all things, including human life, as disposable.
God made some things for honor and others not so, and I don't want to spend my days calling everything the same. Instead, I want to see things how God does. I believe a fresh view of what is sacred may do this world well.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.