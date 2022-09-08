Although it is an occasion most would consider hardly worth mentioning, on today’s date, Sept. 8 in 1930, Scotch Tape was invented by Richard Drew, an engineer with the 3M company.

Perhaps its popularity was accelerated by the Great Depression when so many people were cash strapped in such an economically challenged era, and the tape was an immediate success. Many broken household items in better times might have been replaced, but then greater efforts were made to repair such things.

