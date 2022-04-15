For the third consecutive Chamber Chatter column we will be mentioning the Lost Colony Festival on Saturday April 23 at the Roanoke Cashie River Center.
We look forward to a fun fourth weekend in April, when we hear lectures from First Colony Foundation with updates on their archaeological digs at their sites in Bertie County and many other activities.
Dr. Arwin Smallwood will talk about the Native American presence in Bertie County from those times to more recent times and their impact on our local society. There will be native American dances performed and other information available shared about the people who were here before the Europeans came.
There will be self-transportation visits to the archaeological digs at Site X and Site Y. Rides on the big canoe will be available from the North Carolina State Parks division. The big canoe is 29-feet long and accommodates 14 people and is loved by children and adults.
On Sunday that weekend, over 1,500 hundred cyclists will ride through Bertie County with stops at San Souci, Scotch Hall, Black Rock Deli and the Roanoke Cashie River Center. We are looking for a few volunteers to help out at the four stops the cyclists will make. Please email the Chamber or call if you are interested.
Speaking of Scotch Hall Preserve, it is now renamed Occano. Occano, the water is calling is the message about this beautiful resort style Arnold Palmer signature golf course located on the Albemarle sound. The ownership group has a lot of plans for development and the name change is just the beginning.
Two new members joined the Chamber and they are: Apple Lovers Expressions and Solutions for Personal Care Services (SPCS), Inc., both are located in the Windsor area. The main office for Solutions for Personal Care Services is located on Sutton Drive and we will look to have a ribbon cutting there in the near future.
We have confirmed with Windsor Fire Chief Josh Kilpatrick that the Tee & Sea will be occurring on May 12 and 13 Congratulations to the Windsor Fire Department for hosting a great event for around 30 years. They are always looking for golf teams to participate as well as ticket buyers for the reverse raffle. Golf, music, good times are always available at the Tee and Sea.
Intern Luis Medina is spending a couple of months helping the Chamber and the town of Windsor. He is a senior at Elizabeth City State University and a native of Lewiston Woodville and currently lives in Windsor. Luis is a marketing major and is helping redo materials for the campground and treehouses as well as helping in the day to day operation of the chamber.
Luis and I traveled to the Outer Banks to participate in a program by Doug Griffths, the author of a book named “13 Ways to Kill Your Community.” Our participation in the program was at the invitation of Karen Brown, President and CEO of the Outer Banks Chamber.
The name is tongue-in-cheek as the purpose of his program is to teach small communities what to do to keep them vibrant and successful.
While some of the information is common sense, the main theme is that people have to work together to make a community thrive.
The magic elixir to success, if there is such a thing, is getting people involved and working for the betterment of all of us as one community.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.