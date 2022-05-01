One of my favorite Proverbs is Proverbs 27:17, which stresses that just like iron sharpens iron, so then also one person sharpens another.
What precisely does this verse of Scripture mean? Three things come to the forefront when I think about iron sharpening iron.
First, when two iron blades rub together, the edges become more efficient in slicing.
In the Summer months, I enjoy fresh tomato sandwiches. When my knife is dull, I can bruise a fresh tomato, but let that knife be sharp, and it does the job nicely.
A sharp knife helps the flavor and juiciness of the tomato stay with the sandwich, but there is also a mutual benefit for the blades. Rubbing two iron blades together makes each more efficient.
Blades that sharpen one another also make each more brilliant.
In Matthew 5:16, Jesus commands us to let our light shine. As Christians, we are to be ‘shiny.’
Face it, too many tomato sandwiches leave a lackluster sheen on a knife. In Mark 13:2, Jesus says that when the sun is darkened, the moon will not reflect the sun’s light.
In the same way that the moon reflects the sun’s light, Christians should reflect The Light of The Son. When we become dull, we cannot effectively shine.
Watch this; rubbing two iron blades together also makes each more polished. So, rubbing two iron blades together makes each more efficient for cutting and rubbing two iron blades together makes each more polished for reflecting light.
Third, Christians are created for relationships.
Primarily, relationship with our heavenly Father through Jesus His Son (Romans 10:9); however, we also need relationships with other believers. Two believers, especially two who do not see eye-to-eye but love God and know Jesus in the free pardon of sin, can sharpen and polish the other.
Some of my dearest pastor friends, the ones who have helped me to become ‘sharper’ and ‘shinier,’ are the ones that believed differently. They cause me to expand my theology and belief in God.
Sometimes in Christianity, we get this idea that being ‘like-minded’ means practicing cookie-cutter religion. I do not want to follow anyone’s religion; I want to follow Jesus. I want to be more like Jesus, and I want to surround myself with people who help me become ‘sharp’ and ‘shiny’ for Jesus.
God is bigger than any cookie-cutter. Thankfully, some of my dearest’ sharpeners’ and ‘polishers’ are people who think differently about Scripture but are ‘like-minded’ in that they love Jesus as much as I do. Even if we never see eye-to-eye, we are ‘sharper’ and ‘shinier’ because we hold each other accountable.
Hebrews 10:24-25 instructs us to consider how we may spur one another toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together but encouraging one another. Iron needs iron to be sharp and shiny, it requires the other iron, and most importantly, both blades need to be held by The Master Craftsman.
I need the connection with other like-minded believers, and they need contact with me because we ‘sharpen’ and ‘shine’ when we are both held by the Master.
Together, we help each other become effective for kingdom work. Rubbing two iron blades together makes each more efficient—sharper, polished, and accountable.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.