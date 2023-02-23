...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST
The 16th Century was a monumental era of exploration for the new world, in fact for the entire globe, but nowhere more so than for the America’s.
It was on today’s date, Feb. 23, in 1540 that the Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez De Coronado set out with 300 Spaniards, 700 Native Americans and four women to explore what we know of today as the southwest portion of the United States. For two years they meandered from Mexico to Nebraska all the way to California and back. Along the route, he became the first European to see the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River.
But Coronado’s heart was never in exploration. Even some of the maps he produced turned out to be reversed, and he never understood how to get along with the natives. Wherever they encountered indigenous populations, they immediately demanded capitulation. If they did not surrender, the soldiers killed them and stole their food.
The Europeans never learned to live off the land, plant crops or even to share as was the basis of the Indians’ culture. Rather four survivors a contingent of 400 men who had shipped wrecked off the Texas’ coast several years before and had taken nine years to make their way to Mexico, told Coronado of “seven cities of gold.”
Greed was the explorer’s motivation, and he discovered the hard way as to how unfulfilling greed can be.
Has there ever been a problem in the history of mankind who’s root ultimately is not merely greed? Many a retailer speaks of the cutthroat competitive world in which they can only survive by participating in ethically dubious methods.
Whether it is an autocrat lusting evermore for more people and territory under his dictatorship resulting in endless wars or a salesperson enthusiastically promoting a product’s performance, but failing to support the claims when it fails to deliver, it is all driven by avarice.
As a child, I remember those alluring advertisements enticing potential buyers with the phrase, “Be the first in your neighborhood to have…” In other words, be able to flaunt something that others cannot. Today it is altered to “Show the world that you have arrived,” but it truly is the same seduction of greed.
There have been no lack of well-worded excuses for greed. Perhaps the most famous came from the economist Adam Smith in his monumental work The Wealth of Nations: “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher or baker that we expect to eat our dinner, but from their regard for their own self interest.”
Plainly worded, Smith felt that greed was good for everybody. With no apology, Ivan Boesky was even more direct in this thought pattern when speaking to some MBA graduates he said, “You can be greedy and still feel good about yourself!”
The Bible’s differing ethical admonishments with regard to the subject are well known: “Money is the root of all evil,” “Be content with what you have,” “Life does not consist of the abundance of things possessed,” “Man cannot live by bread alone.” etc.
But in truth, we pay little attention to these maxims in the actual application of our daily living out of our religion. We still want and work for the nicer home, the sportier car, the chic clothing - all the accouterments of the world’s standard of a successful lifestyle.
Is it not that we have failed to choose God over mammon that ultimately is the cause of conflict and wars, religious holidays like Easter and Christmas to become opportunities for materialistic exhibitions and revelry and worldly jealousy in general between people who otherwise would be friends?
Coronado’s lecherousness desire for riches led him to nothing less than disaster. Of the 300 men who comprised his expeditionary effort, less than a hundred survived the two years of wandering. There is no way to calculate the hundreds of Native Americans who were murdered for the gold that did not exist.
As he stood at the rim of the Grand Canyon and saw the Colorado at its bottom, so blinded was he by his vision of riches he could not see the beauty and handiwork of the Creator before him. In his militant encounter with thousands of natives along his route, he was completely oblivious to the fact that their survival on the plains was due to their willingness to share and be cooperative.
As the world is gripped by war after war and the garbage of the world is choking the creation, are we today not like Coronado unable to see the beauty of God’s world and dismissing the need to love one another, choosing mammon over God?