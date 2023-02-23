The 16th Century was a monumental era of exploration for the new world, in fact for the entire globe, but nowhere more so than for the America’s.

It was on today’s date, Feb. 23, in 1540 that the Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez De Coronado set out with 300 Spaniards, 700 Native Americans and four women to explore what we know of today as the southwest portion of the United States. For two years they meandered from Mexico to Nebraska all the way to California and back. Along the route, he became the first European to see the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River.

