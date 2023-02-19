The 1965 Hal David, Burt Bacharach title, “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” is as valid an idea as it was in 1965.

It was also a genuine thought nearly two thousand years ago when Jesus said that one tiny mustard seed can grow into a large enough garden plant for birds to nest (Matthew 13:31-32). Jesus reminds us that the smallest seeds can grow into the largest harvests. Tiny seeds of hate can grow into war; likewise, little seeds of love can grow into large crops of care, compassion and empathy.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com