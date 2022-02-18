Signs that Winter may soon be over abound.
We may be optimistic, but we also think that COVID-19 restrictions are also winding down. Bertie County has officially opened back up, as well as Windsor Town Hall being open.
As previously announced at this time the Black History Event normally in February and the Farmers Appreciation Dinner are postponed to a future date.
We certainly look forward to events whether they are outdoors or indoors. This spring the Chamber will start really getting things going forward in April with the Lost Colony Festival to be held at the Roanoke Cashie River Center on Saturday, April 23.
This historical event has provided much information on the ongoing discoveries by the First Colony Foundation of archaeological pieces or artifacts of the original colonists from England that started on Roanoke Island in the 16th century. These findings have been made not only on the original site at Bal Gra, but up river at the “Tall Glass of Water” site owned by Bertie County.
At the event at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center we expect to find out the latest information about the First Colony discoveries. Everyone has heard about the pottery shards that have been found that come from the same time and place in England.
“The number and variety of artifacts recovered provide compelling evidence that the site was inhabited by several settlers from Sir Walter Raleigh’s vanished 1587 colony…” says archaeologists Nick Luccketti.
Expect to hear the latest information about new discoveries at the Roanoke Cashie River Center in April. There will be food provided by Chief’s Sports Bar and Grill which is located adjacent to the property. There will also be displays concerning the colonists and the Indians at the time.
The next day, on Sunday April 24, Bertie County will welcome back after three years 2022 Coastal Bike Ride presented by North Carolina Amateur Sports, Inc. We expect as many as 1,500 riders going through Bertie County. Back in 2019, we had this same bike tour visit with great success.
“Cycle NC is a tour not a race so cyclists choose various distances to ride and ride at there on pace.” explained Chris Wicker of Cycle NC further elaborating by stating… our mission is to promote bicycle tourism focusing on the beautiful backroads, small towns and unique stories and places of North Carolina.”
Highlights of the ride this year will be crossing the Sans Souci ferry (fingers crossed it will be open), visiting Scotch Hall and the stop in Windsor at the Roanoke Cashie River Center. The riders will come across the United States and numerous foreign countries.
The Chamber and our community look forward to better times and sunnier days. They are ahead!
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached via email at windsorbertie@gmail.com.